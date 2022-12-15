Police have released CCTV images of three men after an attack at a pub left a man in hospital.

A 52-year-old man was allegedly approached and assaulted by an unknown man at the King's Arms pub in Horbury, a town in Wakefield, at around 1am on Saturday, 19 November.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

West Yorkshire Police is now looking for three men in connection with the assault.

