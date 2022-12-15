A man has been jailed after stabbing his ex-partner three times with a kitchen knife.

Rafal Rekowski, from Selby in North Yorkshire, has been jailed for six-and-a-half years after stabbing his former partner three times.

The 26-year-old went to the victim's address armed with a knife and strangled her. He said he would kill her if she didn't go to Poland with him, North Yorkshire Police said.

The victim agreed to go with him, but once they were outside she managed to flee and ran to a group of people across the road for help.

Rekowski then stabbed the woman in her back, shoulder and arm.

CCTV footage found that Rekowski had thrown the kitchen knife down a drain, which was later recovered by officers.

Police later found that Rekowski had installed software on his ex's computer to monitor her social media accounts after they had split up and had previously sent her threatening messages.

Detective Alex Dorlin said: " This stabbing could have easily been far more serious if it wasn't for intervention of people who were in the area at the time.

"I am glad Rekowski pleaded guilty, preventing the victim having to go through a trial, and although the sentence will never make up for the trauma she has been through, I hope it will help her begin to rebuild her life."

Rekowski will spend an additional three years on extended licence and was handed a lifelong restraining order.

