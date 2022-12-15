Two online ticket touts who resold tickets for events including Ed Sheeran concerts have been ordered to pay back more than £6 million.

Peter Hunter, 53, and David Smith, 68, ran BZZ Limited - a multi-million pound limited company which they used to fraudulently buy and sell hundreds of tickets at inflated prices.

The pair, from Tottenham in north London, were prosecuted in February 2020 after an investigation by the National Trading Standards eCrime Team, which is hosted by North Yorkshire County Council and City of York Council.

Hunter was sentenced to four years in prison in 2020, and Smith for two-and-a-half years, after the pair were convicted of three counts of fraudulent trading and one of possessing articles for fraud.

Now, they have been ordered to pay back £6.1 million within three months or face an extra eight years in prison.

Smith and Hunter were found to have benefited from their crimes by a total of almost £9 million at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

They were the UK's first successful convictions against a company fraudulently reselling tickets on a large scale, National Trading Standards said.

Ruth Andrews, from National Trading Standards, said the "landmark" case showed that ticket reselling in this manner is "an unacceptable, illegal and fraudulent practice".

At their trial, it emerged that the two men had used at least 97 different names, 88 postal addresses and more than 290 email addresses to evade platform restrictions.

An appeal against their conviction was rejected by the Court of Appeal in November 2021.

