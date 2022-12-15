The fire and rescue service has warned people to be careful on ice after footsteps were spotted on a frozen lake.

Firefighters in South Yorkshire said they were "very concerned" about people walking on a frozen lake in Arksey in Doncaster.

They said that they had received reports of children playing on the ice and trying to break it.

This comes just days after the tragic deaths of four children who fell through the ice at a frozen lake in Solihull.

In a post on Twitter, firefighters said: "Despite our warnings, photos suggest people are still playing on the ice.

"Please speak to the youngsters in your life and urge them to stay well away."

