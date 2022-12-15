Nurses across Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire are going on strike for the first time ever.

Picket lines are being set up at several hospitals in a dispute over pay which has seen thousands of appointments cancelled across England and Wales.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said it will staff chemotherapy, emergency cancer services, dialysis, critical care units, neonatal and paediatric intensive care.

Which hospitals will be affected?

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Bradford Royal Infirmary, St Lukes, Shipley, Westwood Park Community Hospital, Eccleshill Community Hospital and Westbourne Green Community Hospital are all being affected by strikes.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

This is where the largest strike in Yorkshire will be held.

Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust

There will be a picket line with a number of striking nurses. They deal with end of life care, health and nutrition, mental health, sexual health and community care.

Yorkshire & Humber NHS England

The team for the Yorkshire & Humber NHS England are based in Leeds and it is largely made up of senior nurses doing strategic planning. They liaise with all the trusts across the north and work on specific long term projects, for example the Nightingale hospitals.

There will be nurses striking from here.

NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB

Senior nurses in planning desk roles will be striking, but hospital appointments will not really be impacted.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

A small number of nurses will be out on strike. They oversee social care, mental health services, and community health.

