A man has been arrested after a driver died in a crash involving four cars on the A1 in West Yorkshire.

A Ford Galaxy, a Seat Ateca, a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500 collided on the southbound side of the road near junction 41 for Ferrybridge at around 4.20pm on Thursday, 15 December.

The Ateca driver, a 47-year-old man, received treatment at the scene but died a short time later.

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire Police want to speak to witnesses.