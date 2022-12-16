A gang of burglars who raided a gun shop have been jailed – after phone records showed they called for a takeaway during the break-in.

Firearms and ammunition were stolen during a burglary at Hardy’s Gunsmiths on Alderson Road, in Sheffield, in the early hours of 3 April 2020.

Police identified Musfer Jabbar, Shabaz Ismail, Andrew Coy and Andrew Cross as the culprits.

CCTV showed a distinctive vehicle being driven by 35-year-old Coy to and from the scene of the burglary with Cross, 40. The vehicle was loaded with stolen items before being taken to a property on Wharncliffe Avenue.

Ismail and Jabbar, both aged 22, stayed in the shop and CCTV showed Jabbar making a phone call. Records showed he placed an order with a local takeaway for two lamb burger meals during the burglary.

Around half the stolen goods are still missing. Other items were recovered in West Yorkshire and London.

Andrew Coy and Andrew Cross were jailed for their part in the raid. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Cross, of Frog Walk, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to burglary, possession of firearms without a certificate and possession of a firearm when banned and was jailed for nine years.

Coy, of Wood Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of a firearm without a certificate and was jailed for five years and 10 months.

Ismail, of Glover Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to burglary, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm without a certificate and other weapon and drug offences and was jailed for eight years and one month.

Jabar, of no fixed address, was found guilty of burglary, possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was jailed for nine years.

A 34-year-old woman was sentenced in November 2020 for handling stolen goods.

Det Con Scott Davies, of the South Yorkshire Police armed crime team, said: "This was a burglary where Ismail and Jabbar took advantage of an insecure building and arranged for the guns to be removed, resulting in a number of firearms potentially ending up in the wrong hands, with a number still at large and possibly on the country’s streets.

"Officers from different areas within the force spent an extensive amount of time piecing together exactly what happened and who was responsible. This included hours of CCTV checks which thankfully later led us to arresting and successfully charging this group.

"Cracking down on those possessing and using firearms is one of our priorities and we are committed to removing them from our streets."