Three men have been sentenced after the wrong woman was deliberately knocked down in a botched revenge mission at a holiday park.

Michael Ness, 25, masterminded a plan to attack his former partner after she broke up with him, Hull Crown Court heard.

He recruited his former stepfather Cameron Wynne, 45, and his half-brother Shane Wynne, 20, after finding out the woman was staying with her new boyfriend at Westfield Country Park in Fitling, East Yorkshire.

The Wynnes drove to the holiday park on 31 July. Shane Wynne then drove at a group of people.

Most managed to get out of the way but a 21-year-old woman was knocked to the ground.

The car then crashed into the doors of a holiday lodge and wall, causing major damage, the court heard. Ness's former girlfriend was unhurt.

One of the cabins at Westfield Country Park was damaged Credit: Google Maps

The injured woman, a hairdresser, needed a plate and screws in her fractured ankle and had to work reduced hours.

Det Con Dan Joyce, of Humberside Police, said: "This was a particularly dangerous and malicious act in which the defendants showed no concern for the injuries or damage their actions would cause.

"It was a pre-planned act with a specific target in mind, and whilst the injuries suffered were serious, they could have been much worse."

Ness, of Stonebridge Avenue, Hull, was jailed for two-and-a-half years after he pleaded guilty to assault and causing grievous bodily harm.

Shane Wynne, of Beverley Road, Hull, was jailed for three years after he pleaded guilty to assault and causing grievous bodily harm; dangerous driving; and criminal damage. He was also banned from driving for four years and two months

Cameron Wynne, of Tower House Lane, Hull, was sent to a Young Offender Institution for two years and three months after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

