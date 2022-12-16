Play Brightcove video

Tributes are being paid to a lifeboat volunteer who died three weeks after he was severely injured in a house fire.

Steve Medcalf, who dedicated his adult life to volunteering at Withernsea Lifeboat Station, was asleep when the blaze rapidly spread through his home in the town on 20 November.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said an electrical fire had spread from the kitchen to the conservatory by the time they arrived.

Mr Medcalf was rescued from the fire but died in hospital on 12 December, aged 52. His two dogs also died.

Steve Medcalf started volunteering at the lifeboat station as a teenager

Speaking to ITV News his crewmate, John Hartland, said: "I just didn't believe it, I thought no not Steve.

"I still can't get over it, I'll never be able to process it properly, I just can't think he's gone."

Mr Medcalf had joined the RNLI in his teenage years as a crew member before rising up the ranks to lifeboat operations manager.

Mr Hartland remembered first meeting him as a young recruit, he added: "He was massive, really tall and I thought that's the person we need.

"Gentle giant we called him."

The flag is flying at half mast at Withernsea Lifeboat Station in memory of Mr Medcalf Credit: ITV News

His colleagues and friends said Mr Medcalf has left a lasting legacy at the lifeboat station and the town.

They will celebrate his life on Sunday morning with a minute's applause after their pagers sound in unison in his memory.

Dave Penson, who was recruited by Mr Medcalf at the station described his colleague as "Mr Withernsea".

He added: "Any opportunity [he had] to promote the town he would do."

"We've all agreed that the main thing that we can do in Steve's memory is keep this station going and not allow it to drift backwards. Steve's culture will continue."

