A five-year-old boy has been left with a serious leg injury after a hit-and-run in a supermarket car park.

Police were called to Asda on Thrum Hall Lane in Halifax at around 6.37pm on Friday 16 December where the boy had been hit by a white Vauxhall Mokka close to the cash machines.

Officers say the car failed to stop at the scene and the boy was taken to hospital.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses or footage of the incident.