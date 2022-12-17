Heavy snow has hit parts of North Yorkshire causing treacherous conditions on the roads, as a large part of the region is covered by a warning for ice.

High ground has been worst affected, as Swaledale Mountain Rescue warned the roads in the area were " snow bound in and out" to cars which don't have snow tyres.

Several inches of snow hit the Newby Head Pass between Hawes and Ingleton, with as much as 12 inches reported on the Buttertubs Pass.

Gritters have been out across the region like on Newby Head Pass Credit: Bez Beresford

Meanwhile in North Derbyshire the Snake Pass is closed due to snow.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in force across most of North, West and South Yorkshire until noon on Saturday 17 December.

On Sunday more snow is forecast with a warning for snow and ice covering most of the region.

National Highways is urging drivers to be prepared for the wintry conditions if they are out and about.

National Network Manager Dale Hipkiss said: "In preparation for winter, keeping a kit of essential items like a torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded.

"Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice and take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected. "