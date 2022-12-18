Play Brightcove video

An East Yorkshire RNLI crew manager who died in a fire at his home has been described by his family as “a big man, with a big character and a big personality; and will be a big loss to the community.”

Steve Medcalf’s older brother Andy spoke to ITV News Calendar at a special memorial at Withernsea lifeboat station where he was crew manager.

Hundreds of people came together for a minute's applause.

Steve Medcalf was a crew manager at Withernsea lifeboat station Credit: ITV Calendar

Steve, who dedicated his adult life to volunteering at the RNLI, was asleep when the blaze rapidly spread through his home in the town on 20 November.

He died on 12 December aged 52.

Steve's brother paid tribute to him Credit: ITV Calendar

"What we wanted to do is recognise Steve’s life and his work with the emergency services. He had a number of families; his home family, his work family and his community family but also his RNLI family and they’ve been fantastic” Andy said.

Steve Medcalf joined the RNLI in his teenage years as a crew member before rising up the ranks to lifeboat operations manager.

“He loved helping others – that was his priority and he couldn’t do enough for people. I’m known as Steve’s brother in the town, I’m not my own person, and that says a lot.”

There are now plans for a permanent memorial in Steve’s honour. Credit: ITV Calendar

Andy takes some comfort from the support offered by the RNLI and those in Withernsea itself. There are now plans for a permanent memorial in Steve’s honour.

“I believe there is a weekend planned for Steve next year called the Blue Light weekend in Withernsea – which is going to be fun and based on emergency services, It’ll be named after Steve and will be an annual event.”

Asked how Steve will be remembered, Andy said, “someone who was so fun, always smiling and just so community based. He loved this area and was proud of where he came from.”