A man has been injured at a gas explosion at a property near Barnsley.

Emergency services were called yesterday (17 December) at around 9pm to a reported gas explosion at a property on Cromwell Street, Thurnscoe.

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire arrived on the scene and a man was found with injuries that were not life threatening.

An increased police presence will be seen in the area but residents are being reassured that there are no concerns for the wider community.

Cromwell Street is currently closed between Briton Street and Lancaster Street.