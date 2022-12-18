Two people have been arrested following a gas explosion at a property in Barnsley where a man was left injured.

Emergency services were called to Cromwell Street in Thurnscoe last night (19 December). Police said a man who was inside the house at the time was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

A man in his 30s who was injured in the incident and a woman in her 20s have been held for drugs offences in connection with the incident.

South Yorkshire Police remain at the scene and an investigation into the explosion is ongoing.

They said the extra police presence should not be a concern for residents and they are being reassured that there are no concerns for the wider community.

Cromwell Street was closed between Briton Street and Lancaster Street but the road has since reopened.