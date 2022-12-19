Play Brightcove video

Hull City Council is asking the public for help to identify four people involved in fly-tipping incidents in the west of the city.

The first video shows a man and a woman walking down Wellsted Street on 10 December with two large rolled-up items which they leave beside street bins.

The second incident occurred on Exmouth Street on 5 December. CCTV footage shows two men carrying what appears to be a single bed and two bin bags of rubbish into an alleyway, before leaving it there and walking away.

Councillor Julia Conner, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: “The council takes fly-tipping very seriously and we will not hesitate to take action against those responsible.

“Anyone with information can contact the council in confidence and help us stamp out this selfish, anti-social behaviour and clean up our neighbourhoods.”

Prosecution for fly-tipping can result in an unlimited fine, imprisonment or both.

The public are asked to help the council identify and stop fly-tipping through it's Caught on Camera page.

