More than 70 TransPennine Express trains have been cancelled at the last minute today (Monday 19 December), with warnings there are likely to be more cancellations throughout the day, as rail passengers are urged to check before travelling.

A large number of trains across the network, including between Scarborough and Manchester Piccadilly, York and Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly, and Hull and Liverpool are subject to short notice cancellations, with other services amended.

The rail company says it's had to cancel many of its scheduled services due to the "ongoing impact of higher-than-normal sickness levels and a number of other issues including a training backlog as a direct result of Covid".

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: "Prior to December 2021 TransPennine Express (TPE) had posted its best ever performance results, and was subsequently recognised as "Train Operator of the Year" at the Rail Business Awards.

More than 70 trains have been cancelled at short notice Credit: PA Images

"Since then, prolonged disruption affecting our services has been caused by a range of issues including ongoing high levels of train crew sickness, a persisting training backlog as a direct result of Covid, and infrastructure issues outside of TPE’s control. Combined, these factors have seen a number of on-the-day or ‘evening before’ cancellations being made.

"In normal circumstances, we have enough people to fully operate our scheduled timetable – and have more drivers now than ever before – however the combination of factors has put unprecedented pressure on our ability to effectively operate our services.

"Our customers want, and deserve, reliable and punctual train services, and we are sorry have not been able to consistently provide that due to the ongoing issues. TPE’s team continues to work flat-out to deliver higher levels of service delivery and to tackle the issues that are being experienced by customers."

The cancellations come after a recent wave of strike action caused major disruption across the rail network last week, with more walkouts planned for later this week, affecting East Midlands Railway.

The next planned RMT union strike action affecting TransPennine Express is scheduled for the first week of January, but the operator says services on Christmas Eve will finish early due to strike action affecting Network Rail, and is advising passengers to only travel if essential.

TransPennine Express is advising customers to ensure they check before heading to the train station this week as there may be further disruption in the run up to Christmas.

The website reads: "We are sorry for any disruption that this may cause to journeys in the coming days and ask you to allow additional time for travel and to check carefully – up to the last minute – for any changes to train times.

Trains cancelled on Monday 19 December:

Liverpool/Manchester – Sheffield/Doncaster/Cleethorpes05:08 Sheffield – Liverpool06:14 Liverpool – Manchester Oxford Road22:19 Liverpool – Manchester Oxford Rd07:19 Liverpool – Cleethorpes15:19 Liverpool – Cleethorpes19:19 Liverpool – Cleethorpes11:24 Cleethorpes – Liverpool19:24 Cleethorpes – Liverpool 20:24 Cleethorpes – Manchester Airport21:19 Liverpool – Doncaster23:19 Liverpool – Manchester Airport23:31 Manchester Airport – Sheffield

Manchester/Liverpool/Leeds – Manchester/Liverpool/Hull05:52 Manchester Victoria – Liverpool05:30 Manchester Victoria – Hull06:54 Liverpool – Hull09:54 Liverpool – Hull14:54 Liverpool – Hull15:54 Liverpool – Hull16:54 Liverpool – Hull10:54 Liverpool – Hull12:03 Hull – Liverpool13:03 Hull – Liverpool14:03 Hull – Liverpool18:04 Hull – Liverpool06:53 Hull – Liverpool07:55 Hull – Liverpool19:03 Hull – Manchester Piccadilly21:03 Hull – Leeds23:08 Hull – Leeds05:35 Leeds – Hull22:23 Leeds – Hull

Manchester – Manchester/York/Huddersfield/Leeds/Saltburn00:38 Manchester Airport – York18:44 Manchester Airport – Saltburn21:40 Manchester Airport – York01:35 York – Manchester Airport02:52 York – Manchester Airport05:03 York – Manchester Airport05:50 Manchester Piccadilly – Manchester Airport19:00 Manchester Piccadilly – Huddersfield19:58 Manchester Piccadilly – Leeds05:53 Huddersfield – Manchester Piccadilly06:51 Saltburn – Manchester Airport21:47 Leeds – Manchester Piccadilly23:19 Liverpool – Manchester Airport

Manchester/York – Scarborough03:59 Manchester Airport – Scarborough13:35 Manchester Piccadilly – Scarborough17:30 Manchester Piccadilly – Scarborough06:48 Scarborough – Manchester Piccadilly08:45 Scarborough – Manchester Piccadilly10:35 Scarborough – Manchester Piccadilly14:48 Scarborough – Manchester Piccadilly16:48 Scarborough – Manchester Piccadilly22:45 Scarborough – Manchester Piccadilly09:35 Manchester Piccadilly – Scarborough11:35 Manchester Piccadilly – Scarborough12:03 York – Scarborough13:48 Scarborough – York

Manchester/Liverpool/York – Leeds/Newcastle06:18 York – Newcastle05:03 Leeds – Manchester Piccadilly06:27 Manchester Piccadilly – Newcastle12:35 Manchester Piccadilly – Newcastle09:43 Newcastle – Manchester16:02 Newcastle – Liverpool16:24 Liverpool – Newcastle19:24 Liverpool – Newcastle22:01 Newcastle – York