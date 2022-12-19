A drink driver who crashed his car, killing a passenger after boasting about "five and drive" while on a night out in West Yorkshire has been jailed.

Daniel Crawshaw, 28, of Bourne Walk, Staincross, Barnsley, got behind the wheel after a seven-hour drinking session, where it's believed he drank 10 alcoholic drinks.

He bragged to witnesses “five and drive”, showing them his car keys, during the night out in Holmfirth and Huddersfield. He then attempted to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, as passengers in his BMW coupe vehicle.

At around 3.15am on Saturday 7 March 2020, police received a report that a car had left the road and crashed into a stone wall, on the B6108 Huddersfield Road at South Crosland, near Meltham.

Keegan Egdell suffered fatal injuries in the crash Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Ms Egdell was fatally injured and Mr Boothroyd sustained serious injuries, which he is still suffering from more than two and a half years later.

A witness described Crawshaw getting out of the vehicle and approaching them but making no mention of the critically injured passengers in his car. Police officers say when they arrived at the scene, Crawshaw was talking to a family member on his mobile and was heavily intoxicated.

The car crashed on the B6108 Huddersfield Road at South Crosland, near Meltham Credit: West Yorkshire Police

DC Clare Barran, from the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "This tragic incident was completely avoidable.

"Crawshaw chose to drink and drive on that night, well aware that he would have been over the limit.

"His arrogance and initial failure to accept his wrongdoing has extended the suffering and pain that Keegan’s family have had to endure."

CCTV footage shows him boasting to witnesses before showing them his car keys. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Crawshaw was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison at Leeds Crown Court on Monday 19 December after previously pleading guilty to offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He will also be disqualified from driving for two years on his release.

The sentence comes as West Yorkshire Police continues to highlight the potential consequences of driving after drinking or taking drugs as part of its annual enforcement campaign during the festive season.

Sgt Mick Kilburn said: "No sentence can ever reflect the tragic loss of life in this case.

"It serves as a timely reminder, certainly with the festive season upon us, that alcohol and driving simply do not mix. The message from West Yorkshire Police is clear. Do not drink and drive."

