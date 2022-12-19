A father-of-two from Doncaster has been left paralysed, with no knowledge of whether he will ever walk again, after he slipped on some ice while walking home.

Neil Tracey, 59, was making his way home after watching England's World Cup quarter-final defeat against France on Saturday 10 December when he went over on the ice.

He has been left paralysed with no ability to move any part of his body, just weeks after overcoming cancer.

He's currently being treated in Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, where he will remain for rehabilitation for three months.

The father-of-two is currently Sheffield's Northern General Hospital

His niece Rachel Selby, 37, said: "He was only a couple of doors away from his house when he slipped on the pavement.

"He had his hand in his pockets because he was cold, so had nothing to break his fall and he hit his head on the wall.

"He was laid in ice for about an hour when a bloke came up and asked if he was alright. He was just laid in a pool of blood and couldn't even get his hands out of his pockets.

"The bloke rang an ambulance, which took a while to come, they said he was in spinal shock, he had an MRI scan which showed he has compressed his spinal cord and is now paralysed. It's scary how something can change in seconds.

"He has been lying counting ceiling tiles for two weeks and then he will be in rehab for three months. We're unsure if he will ever walk or have movement again - the hospital are not sure as to what extent his injury is and if his ability will come back again. It's a waiting game, but he won't be out of hospital for three months now."

Mr Tracey is a self-employed mechanic and is unable to work due to the accident. His family has launched a fundraising page to help support him, which has received more than £1,700 in donations.

