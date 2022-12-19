Police investigating the discovery of human remains close to a railway line in Hull believe they could have been there for at least seven years.

A huge police operation has been set up on land near Brackley Park since the discovery on Wednesday 7 December.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) said they believe they are the remains of one person.

Detectives are waiting for the outcome of a post-mortem examination to identify them and the circumstances behind their death.

The police believe the remains could be from at least seven years ago Credit: MEN Media

BTP Detective Superintendent Stephen May, said: "Specialist teams have been searching a single isolated area of the railway embankment near Brackley Park after human skeletal remains were found on Wednesday 7 December.

"It’s a small area of land that the public do not have access to. Not the park, as has been reported.

"We believe they are the remains of one person and detectives await the outcome of a post-mortem examination to identify them and establish the circumstances behind their death.

A cordon will remain in place while officers continue to search the area. Credit: MEN Media

"At this stage, we are unable to confirm how long the bones have been there, however it is estimated to be in excess of seven years."

A cordon will remain in place while officers continue to search the area. Police have thanked local residents for their patience while detectives carry out final assessments of the site.

Detective Superintendent Stephen May added: "I understand that there has been some local concern around this incident and I would like to reassure the community that we don’t believe there is any wider risk to the public."

