A man has been charged after eggs were thrown at King Charles in York last month.

Student Patrick Thelwell, 23, is charged with threatening behaviour after allegedly throwing four eggs at the King while he was walking around the city with Queen Consort Camilla on 9 November.

The royal couple had just arrived in the city to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster when someone in the crowd threw the eggs, though none hit their mark.

Mr Thelwell is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on 20 January next year.

A similar incident happened when the King visited Bedfordshire earlier this month.

King Charles was greeting crowds in Luton town centre on 6 December when the egg was thrown.

A 28-year-old man was charged in relation to that incident, but Bedfordshire Police chose not to release his name.

