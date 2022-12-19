Road users are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys if they plan to drive on the M180 in North Lincolnshire tonight.

The westbound carriageway will be closed overnight between junctions 3 and 2 from 8pm to 6am while National Highways carries out emergency repairs to the road surface.

The following diversions will be in place:

Westbound traffic will leave the M180 at junction 3 and join the M181 northbound and A1077 northbound, before turning left at Frodingham roundabout on to the A18 Doncaster Road. From there vehicles will take the A180 and the A18 on to the Althorpe Bypass, before heading south on the A161 where they can rejoin the M180 at junction 2.

Any vehicles wanting to travel westbound on the M180 from the M181 will be diverted eastbound on to the M180 to leave at junction 4, turn around and return to junction 3 where they will pick up the above diversion route.

Planned work due to take place overnight on the southbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4 has been postponed to allow for the emergency fix.

