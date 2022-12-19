Police have named a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a Land Rover in Leeds as 82-year-old Rita Cuthbert.

Ms Cuthbert was walking on the pavement on Old York Road in Seacroft on 2 December when a red Land Rover Discovery mounted the pavement and hit her, before it crashed through a fence and came to a stop on The Green.

It had previously hit a Toyota Aygo on the Old York Road before colliding with Ms Cuthbert, who died at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire Police are still appealing for witnesses to or camera footage of or leading up to the incident, which happened around 2pm.

In a tribute, her family said she was a "much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother"a who will be "missed by everyone."

"Rita was a popular lady who lived life to the full and was well known and loved in the local area.

"We would like to pass on our heartfelt thanks to all the members of the public and the emergency services who did everything they could to help."

DC Lindsey Pickles from West Yorkshire Police said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances regarding the incident and continuing to appeal for witnesses.

“Anyone who saw the collision or anyone with information regarding the collision, who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact [us] on quoting [reference] 13220664159.”

