Over 400 properties in Hawes have had power restored after an outage during heavy snow over the weekend.

Northern Powergrid said a grounded overhead power line was to blame for the cut.

Work in the area was hampered by the heavy snowfall, after several inches hit the Newby Head Pass between Hawes and Ingleton, with as much as 12 inches reported on the Buttertubs Pass.

Swaledale Mountain Rescue had warned the roads in the area were "snow bound in and out" to cars which don't have snow tyres.

However the quick change to warmer temperatures since the weekend has seen a lot of excess water in the area due to the snow melting, and a flood alert is in place for the Upper River Ure area.

Pictures courtesy of @bezberesford

What to do if you get a flood alert - Environment Agency advice

A flood alert means you need to prepare: flooding is possible. If you haven’t already done so, you should:

sign up for flood warnings

keep up to date with the latest flood risk situation - call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates

have a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents and medications in case you need to leave your home

check you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies

plan how you'll move family and pets to safety

