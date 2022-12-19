Play Brightcove video

Pictures courtesy of Bez Beresford

A flood alert has been issued in North Yorkshire after rapidly melting snow and rainfall caused huge volumes of water to flow the area.

The Environment Agency issued the warning for areas surrounding the Upper River Ure and the tributaries which flow into it, with Appersett being the "main area of concern", particularly Snaizeholme Beck and Widdale Beck.

Further rainfall is forecast throughout the afternoon but is expected to clear later in the day.

North Yorkshire saw heavy snow during the cold snap in the last two weeks, and the drastic change in temperature from -1C to 12C within 24 hours has caused it to melt very quickly, leading to large volumes of water flooding roads and fields around the area.

The government's website says the situation is being monitored and advises that people avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges and should not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

Flood alerts are the first of three levels of flood warning, with two further categories - flood warnings and serious flood warnings - used if the situation becomes more severe.

What to do if you get a flood alert - Environment Agency advice

A flood alert means you need to prepare: flooding is possible. If you haven’t already done so, you should:

Sign up for flood warnings

Keep up to date with the latest flood risk situation - call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates

Have a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents and medications in case you need to leave your home

Check you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies

Plan how you'll move family and pets to safety

