A deaf dog left locked up without food or water alongside another dog that starved to death is looking forward to Christmas in her new Wakefield home after being rescued.

Misty, a Catahoula Leopard dog, was one of two dogs who had been abandoned in a filthy flat in Merseyside before RSPCA officers found her.

RSPCA inspector Helen Smith said: “Misty was very frightened when we rescued her and not used to human contact but I knew she was a loving dog. It must have been awful to be left starving with no water in such a dark and filthy building

“She’d had to watch helplessly as her companion died and no doubt would have been terrified about what would become of her. “

Misty, aged 3, was so malnourished, dehydrated and weak she had to be rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. She was then transferred into the care of the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA.

Misty was left without food or water Credit: RSPCA

Staff noticed she was deaf and taught her sign language commands in preparation for finding her forever home.

In March Linda Hutton and Dougie Hall from Wakefield adopted her as they knew she would fit in well with their other two dogs Hank, also a Catahoula Leopard dog and Daisy, a Rhodesian Ridgeback - both aged two.

Linda said they had experience of the her breed and thought it 'would be nice' to have another.

“We knew Misty was deaf - caused by a defective gene in their breed - and while this may have put some adopters off; it didn’t bother us.

We use hand signals to help her do basic commands so, for example, we wave to her for her to come and point down to get her to sit."

Misty settles into her new home with new friends Hank and Daisy Credit: RSPCA

“She was saved from a lingering death and transformed from a frightened and starving dog who lacked attention into the bouncy, loving healthy girl she is today," Linda added.

The animal rescue charity believes the cost of living crisis is leading to more people dumping or neglecting their pets and fear this will become much worse.

In response, they have launched their Christmas campaign to help raise funds so they can continue their vital work.

The RSPCA is appealing to people who are in the position to donate to please ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’.

