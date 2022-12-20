A grandfather has died while walking home from the pub in freezing conditions just a week before Christmas.

Jamieson Scott, known to his family as Jamie, was last seen leaving a pub in Beverley on Saturday, 17 December.

The 53-year-old was supposed to come home and pick up his dog, but he never arrived back - prompting a major search operation.

Police found a man's body two days later in farmland between Weel and Hull. They said the sub-zero weather conditions were likely to have caused his death.

Superintendent Rhod Troake said: "This is a tragic incident, and for his family and friends this is an outcome that no one wanted to see.

"It is thought that he had tried to make his way home and sadly succumbed to the weather conditions over the weekend."

He added that formal identification had not yet taken place, but that Mr Scott's family had been informed.

A family member, who had previously put out an appeal which was shared more than 5,000 times, said: "Thank you all so much for sharing my recent post regarding Jamie Scott.

"The post reached thousands of people and we are so grateful for the power of Facebook as it gave the family a starting point to our search and rough time frame.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Mr Scott's death is not being treated as suspicious.

