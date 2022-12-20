A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot while sitting in his car.

Police were called to reports of a shooting on Highfield Chase in Staincliffe at around 7.40pm on Monday, 19 December.

A 34-year-old man was found seriously injured. Officers say he had been sat in his car when he was approached by a suspect and shot.

West Yorkshire Police says this is believed to be a targeted attack.

The victim was taken to Dewsbury Hospital and was later transferred to Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

A police scene remains in place at Highfield Chase and police are appealing for information and dashcam footage.

