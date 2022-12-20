A graveyard full of the remains of burnt out cars has been found in an ancient woodland near Sheffield.

Off-road police officers found the scrap site while patrolling Buck Wood in the Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield.

The woodland is part of seven Heritage Woodlands and is a couple of miles from the city centre.

The wreckages of several cars and a motorbike, which are covered in snow, can been seen in pictures from the area.

Police say all the vehicles had been stolen and then set alight and left in the woodland making it look like a scrap yard.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police's Operational support said: "Off Road Bike Team came across a Graveyard of cars…local scrap yard? No.

"Buck Wood, Sheffield Gleadless Valley. What a waste.

"These cars had been stolen, dumped and set fire to in this ancient woodland."

