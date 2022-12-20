A teenager who was jailed after stabbing two people to death in an early hours attack has had his sentence increased.

Amrit Jhagra attacked 20-year-old Ryan Theobald in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of 29 January. He then chased and repeatedly stabbed Mr Theobald's friend, 17-year-old Janis Kozlovskis.

Mr Theobald died at the scene. Janis died in hospital.

Jhagra, 19, claimed he was acting in self-defence, but was found guilty of murdering both men after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 24 years, but the Court of Appeal has now ruled that this was unduly lenient and increased his sentence to 26 years.

Jhagra had got into a fight outside a club on Silver Street involving Janis at around 2.30am.

He then approached Ryan, stabbed him and left him lying in the street.

Following the increased sentence, Det Ch Insp Lee Townley said: " This case has laid bare the truly heart-breaking implications of knife crime, and the devastating impact the actions of those who carry a knife can have on young people and their loved ones who are left behind.

"I am pleased Jhagra will now face a lengthy time behind bars, and whilst there is nothing that will bring Ryan and Janis back, I hope today's decision will help bring some closure for the Theobald and Kozlovskis families, after what has been the most challenging of 12 months.

"This year, Ryan and Janis' families will have to spend their first Christmas without them. The pain this must bring them is unimaginable, and that is why we will continue to work tirelessly to prosecute those intent on carrying knives, before further lives are lost."

