A man has admitted murdering a mother and three children who were found dead at a home near Sheffield last year.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday 21 December, Damien Bendall pleaded guilty to murdering 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and friend Connie Gent, 11.

The 32-year-old also pleaded guilty to raping 11-year-old Lacey.

He had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but denied their murders, and denied rape.

Damien Bendall

The four victims were discovered dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, North Derbyshire, on September 19 2021.

Louis Mably KC, prosecuting, told the court of how each victim was attacked with a claw hammer, in different rooms of the house. Terri was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time of the attack.

Mr Mably described the attacks as "brutal, vicious and cruel", saying: "It appears the defendant went around the house looking for them and attacking them each in turn."

Connie had been staying over at the house the night before the attack and had asked to spend a second night sleeping over at her friend, Lacey's.

The court was later shown video footage of a cake sale which Connie and Lacey were hosting earlier that day to raise money for Cancer Research.

Mr Mably KC told Mr Justice Sweeney the Crown would be seeking a whole life term for Bendall, given the gravity of the offences.

He said: "In view of all this, the prosecution's submission as to sentence is that the seriousness of the offending is so exceptionally high, it falls into the category of case that calls for the imposition of a whole life order, rather than a minimum term."

Bendall is expected to be sentenced later on Wednesday.