There are long queues on the M62 in West Yorkshire after the motorway was closed westbound due to a serious crash.

The road is shut between junction 24 for Ainley Top and junction 22 for Rishworth Moor, with traffic backed up to junction 25 for Brighouse.

West Yorkshire Police said emergency services were on the scene of a collision involving one vehicle.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

More to follow.