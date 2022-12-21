Police have released CCTV footage of a man after a car was stolen from a driveway with a young child inside.

The car was taken from a driveway on South Parade in Ossett, in Wakefield, at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, 20 December.

A young child was still in the back of the car when it was taken.

A major search operation was conducted, including an aircraft from the National Police Air Service.

The orange-coloured Nissan X-Trail was found abandoned around an hour later, with the child unharmed inside.

West Yorkshire Police says it is investigating the incident as both a motor vehicle theft and a child abduction.

Det Insp Sarah Degnan said: " This was clearly a terrifying incident as it would be for any parent, and we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible."

Officers are appealing for anyone with information regarding the man pictured or the car to come forward.

