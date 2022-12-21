Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking home from a hospital where she had been visiting her sick babies.Humberside Police has released CCTV images of three people they would like to identify following the incident in Hull on Wednesday 30 November.

The woman was walking along Anlaby Road between 5.35pm and 5.50pm when she was catcalled by a group of men who asked her to lift up her dress.

She was then followed over Park Street bridge by a man who is believed to have grabbed at her bottom and tore her clothing. The man then fled in direction of the nearby Tesco petrol station.

Police say a number of lines of enquiry have been conducted so far. Credit: Humberside Police

Detective Constable Tiffany Strudwick, who is leading the investigation, said: "Whilst the woman did not sustain any physical injuries, understandably she has been left shaken and scared following the incident.

"We are continuing to treat this incident as a priority and remain dedicated to tackling violence and abuse against women and girls in our area and it will not be tolerated.

"A number of lines of enquiry have been conducted so far and we are now keen to locate the three people in these images who we believe could assist us with our investigation.

"If you think this may be you, or you know any of these three individuals, you can contact us on 101 quoting investigation reference 22*103740."

