England footballer Beth Mead has won the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award, beating off competition from the likes of cricketer Ben Stokes and Olympian Eve Muirhead .

She took to a stage that earlier graced rugby league and motor-neurone disease (MND) fundraising pair Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield.

The duo received a standing ovation from the audience with Burrow given the Helen Rollason Award and Sinfield also being recognised for the three extreme running challenges he has completed.

Rugby league legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield took to the stage with Rob's wife Lindsey Credit: PA images

Sinfield raised more than £1.5m for MND research after finishing his epic seven marathons in seven days challenge.

Burrow said: "This is for all the MND warriors out there, we will not stop with finding a cure."

Lioness Mead, from Hinderwell near Whitby, starred in England Women's European Championships triumph in the summer and was named player of the tournament.

Scooping the golden boot, Mead netted six times in the Euros under her german coach Sarina Wiegman, who earlier claimed the Coach of the Year accolade.

Speaking to ITV Calendar earlier in the year, Beth's dad Richard told us about her early playing days in the village of Hinderwell.

On collecting her trophy, an emotional Mead said: "This is for women's sport and women's sport heading in the right direction. Let's keep pushing girls, let's keep doing the right thing."

Thanking her teammates with I'm a Celebrity winner Jill Scott watching on, Mead said: "I'm incredibly honoured to win this award. I wouldn't have done it without the girls."

Previous winners of the award include Olympic diver Tom Daley, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and Manchester City footballer Phil Foden.

