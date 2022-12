The M1 is closed on the Northbound carriageway near Rotherham due to a collision involving multiple vehicles between Junctions 32 and 33.

South Yorkshire Police are managing the incident with other emergency services working at the scene.

Traffic is currently delayed by over 45 minutes and a diversion is in place.

