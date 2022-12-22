A man accused of murdering an army veteran outside a rugby club in Wakefield has died in prison.

Lee David Robinson of Fryston Road in Castleford died on his 39th birthday at HMP Leeds while awaiting trial for the murder of Jack Kirmond.

Mr Kirmond, 33, died after suffering a fatal head injury in an incident outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club in the early hours of 7 August this year.

The former rifleman was described by his family at the time as an "amazing son, fiancé, brother, uncle and friend".

They said: "A soldier who served his country and a protector of everyone who knew him, not just in his job but in his life.

"Jack had been through darkness but came into light and injected that light into everyone who knew him."

Jack Kirmond was engaged to be married when he was killed in an incident outside Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club in Wakefield Credit: Facebook

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Shortly after 3:15pm on December 11, police were informed of the sudden death of Lee David Robinson, a remand prisoner at HMP Leeds.

"The cause of death was established as not being suspicious and a file has been prepared for the West Yorkshire Coroner."

Legal proceedings against him have now been discontinued.

