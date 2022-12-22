Police are appealing for information after an assault in a nightclub in Leeds which has left a man with a fractured jaw.

The incident happened at around 1am on Saturday 3 December at Popworld in Lower Briggate.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was approached and assaulted by an unknown male. He suffered multiples fractures to his jaw that needed extensive surgery.

Police launched the CCTV appeal on Thursday 22 December. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Detectives have released CCTV images of a male they want to identify in connection with the assault.

Anyone who recognises the suspect in the images is asked to contact Leeds District CID by calling 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

