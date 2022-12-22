Officers have arrested two teenagers after a police chase on the M62 in West Yorkshire on the morning of Thursday 22 December.

An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested at Junction 24 for Ainley Top following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle which was travelling at high speeds along the westbound carriageway.

The westbound exit slip road at Junction 24 was closed between around 6am and 7.30am while officers made the arrests.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers from the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit made two arrests at Junction 24 following the pursuit of a vehicle on the westbound M62.

"An 18-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were taken into custody after the vehicle was spotted travelling at excessive speeds on the motorway between Junction 31 and Junction 30.

"The vehicle was reported stolen overnight from the Humberside area."

