The council has thrown a Christmas party for residents who were left without heating in freezing temperatures due to a gas flood.

Sheffield Council hosted more than 100 people at the Stannington and Malin Bridge Christmas party at the community centre, on Myers Grove Lane, on Thursday.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats, said it was fantastic to see smiles back on people's faces ahead of Christmas.

He said: "I'm really grateful to the council and local area committees for organising a party. Lots of young families turned up and grandparents. It's the least we could have done for that community.

"It was great for the Stannington community having gone through all that heartache and pain to have the opportunity to come together to smile. It was fantastic to see."

Around 2,000 homes were left without heating or cooking facilities for nearly a fortnight earlier this month due to a gas leak, prompting the council to declare a major incident.

More than 400,000 litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.

Cadent Gas said it was a "monumental effort" with staff working day and night over two weeks in freezing temperatures to fix the problem.

