The first patient in the UK to have an eight-hour operation to replace his hand says it was a "huge sacrifice" for his donor's family.

Mark Cahill was reunited with the surgeon who performed the operation to mark the tenth anniversary of the pioneering procedure at Leeds General Infirmary.

Mr Cahill told ITV Calendar: ''It's more personal donating something like a hand - you see it on TV - it's not a heart or kidney that can't be seen. So it's a constant reminder.

"The people who do this kind of thing are just brilliant. It must have been a horrendous time for the family. Of course I think about them every day.''

Mark had suffered from gout and complications from a procedure to treat this left his hand paralysed.

He added: "I remember getting the call at 8pm on boxing day and thought - well, this is it.

"After the operation we found the publicity around it quite difficult. But we realised how important it was."

Mark can play catch - with one hand - with grandson Lewis.

The operation carried the risk of losing the hand entirely if it was rejected.

Mark said: ''I didn't worry at all. I'm not sure how long it'll keep going but there's another patient who's still getting on fine 20 years on. I can do things with two hands now like driving, which changed my life."

The grandfather even used his new hand to perform life-saving CPR on his wife Sylvia back in 2016 when she had a heart attack.

Professor Simon Kay, who performed the surgery, admitted it was a nerve-wracking moment ten years ago.

"It was very much a heart-in-mouth moment", he said.

"Over in France they'd been doing the surgery and a number hadn't worked, but the reasons were unknown. So a lot of research went in - but there were still a lot of unknowns at the time."

Since Mark's procedure, there have been 14 successful transplants in total at Leeds General Infirmary - which has become the centre for the surgery for patients all over the UK.

Last year, Steven Gallagher from Ayrshire became the first patient in the world suffering from scleroderma to have a double hand transplant.

There are five people on the waiting list, but donating a hand isn't an option on the donor register.

Prof Kay said: "Unfortunately there's a lack of donors, because the donor does not get to make the choice about donating their hand. They haven't got that option. So it's down to their family - and it's a discussion with medical staff at the bedside. It would be nice if this were to change."

