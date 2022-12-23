A former priest has been jailed for historic sexual offences against six boys.

Terence Atkinson was found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, 23 December.

The 70-year-old held various positions within the Diocese of Lincoln since he was ordained as a priest in 1990 until he retired in 2013. The offences happened at Atkinson’s various home addresses between 1978 and 1999.

The court heard how boys would attend Atkinson's house to do chores. He would measure them and offer them clothes and football kit to try on and keep.

On other occasions he lifted boys up to check an electricity meter. During these times he would touch them inappropriately.

Atkinson had originally pleaded not guilty to 13 counts but faced 10 offences after counts put to the jury were changed during the trial. He was found not guilty of one offence. The offences were identified as part of Operation Redstone.

Atkinson, of Tetney Road in Humberston, has been sentenced to 10 years on prison. He was also given a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

DC Melissa Ablett, Operation Redstone, said: "The actions of Terence Atkinson had a profound affect upon individuals and those closest to them. Those effects, sadly, are still being felt today.

"Without the strength of the people who have come forward we would not have seen these perpetrators face justice. They have shown strength and courage and I am very grateful for that."

