A man has been charged after a car was stolen from a driveway with a young child still inside.

The car was taken from South Parade in Ossett, in Wakefield, shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday, 20 December.

It was found abandoned around an hour later, with the child unharmed inside.

Joseph Paul Swift, of Teal Street, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and an offence relating to child abduction.

The 41-year-old has been remanded to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court today.

