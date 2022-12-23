A man has died after a car crashed into a garden fence in Cleckheaton.

Police were called to Kenmore Road shortly before 5am on Friday, 23 December, following reports that a car had collided with a fence and come to a stop in the garden of a house.

Officers found a man with serious head injuries lying on the floor nearby.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but died before arriving.

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

