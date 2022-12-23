The mother of a baby girl mauled to death by the family's dog has pleaded guilty - but her father has denied the charge.

Three-month-old Kyra King was attacked by the Husky dog, called Blizzard, at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire, on 6 March.

She suffered injuries to her neck and head and died at the scene.

Her parents, Karen Alcock and Vince King, were arrested at the scene and later charged with owning or being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing Kyra's death.

Alcock, 41, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, 23 December.

King, 55, denied the charge and has had a trial date set for 1 June, 2023. Alcock will be sentenced upon the conclusion of that trial.

His Honour Judge Simon Hirst told Alcock: "Miss Alcock, you have pleaded guilty and taken responsibility for what has happened. That will stand you in good stead when it's sentencing time."

Lincolnshire Police previously said the dog which carried out the attack has been kept in isolation at secure kennels since the incident, and officers would seek an order to euthanise it.

