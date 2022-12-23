Play Brightcove video

Sam MacDougall: Operations director for the East Coast Route at Network Rail.

People are being warned to avoid travel on Christmas Eve and during the Christmas period due to train strikes.

Sam MacDougall from Network Rail told ITV News that passengers should check before they travel and "ideally, finish their journeys before Christmas Eve".

He said that services will be limited and will all end by 3pm on Christmas Eve due to strike action impacting pre-planned engineering works.

Services will also start later on 27 December.

