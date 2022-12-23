A dog owner has been jailed after stabbing and strangling her pet to death in a "shocking" attack.

Patricia King used a kitchen knife to stab her Yorkshire Terrier nine times, Hull Magistrates' Court heard.

The 47-year-old a dmitted causing unnecessary suffering to her dog called Pepper.

Philip Brown, prosecuting for the RSPCA, said that King "inflicted deliberate and fatal cruelty" on the dog, aged between four and five, at her home.

King was in a distressed state when she approached a woman that she knew and asked her for a cuddle, the court heard. She told the woman that she had killed her dog.

The other person then made the "shocking discovery" of finding the dead body of the dog wrapped in an old blanket in a bedroom. She alerted the RSPCA.

Mr Brown said: "The animal was also subject to strangulation and suffocation while it was still alive and the vet concludes that the stab wounds were inflicted while the dog was alive.

"This animal would have suffered, from this ordeal, an extreme pain reaction and would have been extremely distressed. There was a high degree of suffering and distress caused to the animal by the manner of its death."

King, of Palm Court in Hull, was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail. She was also given a ban on keeping any animal for a minimum of 10 years.

