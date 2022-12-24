More people are needed to befriend elderly people as the cost of living crisis has left many feeling lonely over the festive period.

New research from Age UK has found 3 million older people will be reducing social interactions over the holiday season.

The Charity in Hull is urging for more people to sign up for their befriending service - which has become a lifeline for many.

Mick, who is 84, had a stroke leaving him unable to leave the house alone and been matched up with Joan through the service.

He is also supported by his family but he recently lost both his sons in quick succession. The extra support from Joan has helped him feel less lonely and isolated.

He said, "I look forward to it every week."

Play Brightcove video

Joan said, "I love doing it, I get as much pleasure out of it as Mick does. I love talking to people."

Andy from Age UK, said the rising costs of energy bills and the impact from the pandemic has had consequences for the most vulnerable in society.

"We've got the impact of the cost of living, the fuel crisis, and obviously the impact from the past couple of years from covid which has kept people in their homes.

"Many old people are worried about going out, even now. So to have people willing to go visit older people in their homes is something we'd really like to help people do."

There's currently a waiting list for pensioners waiting to be matched with 'befrienders.'

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.