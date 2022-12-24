A pedestrian has been hit by a lorry on the A1175 near Spalding in Lincolnshire.

Police say they were called to the stretch of the road between Hop Pole and Deeping St Nicholas at 11.17am on Friday 24 December.

It is unclear if there are any injuries in the crash but officers are calling it a "serious collision."

The road was closed in both directions after the incident and Lincolnshire Police said they expected it to stay shut until at least early evening.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.