The father of former Leeds Rhinos player and motor neurone disease campaigner Rob Burrow says his son's disability van has been vandalised just two days before Christmas.

Geoff Burrow tweeted to say the incident happened after a meal out in Castleford on Friday 23 December.

He said: "Well oh well - my family went out, with my wonderful Son Rob, for a lovely meal at Rockello's in Glasshoughton Castleford tonight. Unfortunately a disgrace of a person decided to scratch all over Rob's Disability van."

He added: "How low are some people hey! Sleep well you scum of a person"

Rob Burrow and his former teammate Kevin Sinfield won awards at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Credit: PA

Rob, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, now uses a wheelchair and talks through a computer.

The incident comes in the week he and his former teammate Kevin Sinfield were honoured with awards at BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The pair were also handed the Freedom of Leeds for their campaigning and fundraising for MND research.

Dozens of people have replied to Geoff Burrow's tweet about the vandalism offering him and Rob their support.

Former England rugby league player Paul Sculthorpe said: " Some people have no morals in life Geoff, karma will catch up with them. You, your family and that legend of a son just keep showing the way and inspiring."

Former Leeds Rhinos player Barrie McDermott said the incident was "horrible."