There are huge queues on the A1(M) after a serious crash on the Northbound carriageway near Wetherby.

Emergency services were called to Junction 45 on the morning of Tuesday 27 December and the road was closed to traffic.

It was still shut on Tuesday afternoon and queues reached eight miles long, with delays of 90 minutes on the approach to the incident.

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

The Southbound carriageway was closed to allow an air ambulance to land but it has since reopened.